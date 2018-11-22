INTEREST in Newport’s iconic Chartist mural remains as strong as ever almost five years after the structure was demolished to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

Keyboard playing cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe ensures the memory of the colourful mural is kept alive by selling framed pictures of the once unique Newport structure.

Historian Kelvin, aged 62, manager of Timpson's Shoe Repairs, in Austin Friars, Newport, produced the art work for sale with proceeds going to Newport charity St David’s Hospice Care.

Proud Newportonian Kelvin, who has a permanent display of the work on the walls of his shop, said: “Interest in the mural remains red hot. I have sold my pictures to people from across the country and from all corners of the world.”

Kelvin said the pictures are also sold at Arnolds Electrical on Skinner Street and Len Cole and Robert Gibbs on Stow Hill.

Kelvin has the support of Newport Museum and Art Gallery and Oliver Budd, son of the mural artist Kenneth.

Recent sales of the mural pictures raised £600, which was received by Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care.

Kris said: “Kelvin works tirelessly for St David’s Hospice Care. Over the years he has raised many thousands of pounds for it. We really can’t thank him enough for all that he has done and what he continues to do for our community.”

St David’s Hospice Care, which is based at Malpas, Newport, provides its care free of charge, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to the people of Gwent and south Powys.

For more details about the charity and how you can help or volunteer visit www.stdavidshospicecare.org or call 01633 851051.

