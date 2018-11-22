NEWPORT City Council is delighted to welcome the new tenants taking over the café and pavilion at Belle Vue Park.

Councillor Deb Harvey, the cabinet member for culture and leisure paid a visit to the park to meet Jan Walsh and her team.

The new business goes under the name of Cotyledon and visitors to the café can enjoy locally sourced ingredients when they choose a drink and a bite to eat.

A popular supplier is Welshman’s Lunch whose brownies and vegan cakes are proving a big hit with staff and customers alike.

Dog walkers have their own space in the Pavilion building with Jan happy to provide tables, chairs and coffee in the large entrance hall which also houses drinking water for pets.

“We appreciate some dog walkers don’t want to take their pets into the café which is why we have the area just through the main doors where they can relax before or after their walks.

“We know some people thought the café and Pavilion were closed but we wanted to invite Cllr Harvey here to show her our new look café and what we plan to do with the site in the future.

“This is a beautiful building and our new pale green colours and ivy garlands are a reflection of bringing the outside in, we also employed an up and coming local design company Bonhomie Interiors to help with the revamp and we hope people like what we are doing here,” said Jan.

The Pavilion will also be used for twice monthly artisan markets with suppliers from around the country selling their wares. The last one of the year is due to take place on December 9.

On Saturday, November 25 there will be a Winter Food Show open from 11am to 3pm with demos, tasters and the chance to buy presents and more unusual foodstuffs for Christmas.

The Pavilion can also be booked for weddings, birthdays and any family occasions such as christenings or baby showers.

Councillor Harvey said: “We are delighted Cotyledon is in residence at Belle Vue Park’s café and Pavilion.

“Jan and her team have some exciting ideas for the future and we hope residents will support them in their new venture.”

Jan is also issuing an invitation to anyone who is interested to call into the café on Christmas Day between 1pm and 5pm where passers-by are invited to share a free light buffet by way of a welcome.