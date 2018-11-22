A 50-YEAR-old man from Tredegar has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was allegedly shot in the leg while out walking his dog.

Police believe the man's wounds were caused by a shotgun.

The suspect is from the Cefn Golau area of Tredegar, and remains in custody at this time.

The incident happened on Man Moel Road in Ebbw Vale shortly after 6pm on Sunday, November 18.

The wounded man had been walking in the area with his dog, when he suffered the injury to his leg.

A police spokesman said the man had received "life-changing" injuries.

The wounded man was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, and was said to be in a stable condition.

A Gwent Police statement read: "Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information, including any potential witnesses, are urged to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 383 of 18/11/2018.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."