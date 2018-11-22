STAFF in libraries, entertainment venues, parks and leisure centres across Blaenau Gwent have voted to accept a much-improved pay offer from Aneurin Leisure Trust.

The decision by receptionists, caterers, lifeguards, librarians and others formally brings their industrial dispute to a close and this has today been communicated to the trust.

UNISON believes a vote of 88 per cent in favour of striking by receptionists, caterers, lifeguards, librarians and others at Aneurin Leisure Trust forced the employer to concede a much more favourable pay offer.

Sister unions GMB and Unite similarly threatened strike action.

Rosie Lewis, who is the UNISON regional organiser said: “People power and trade union campaigning have won the day at Aneurin Leisure. It’s a fabulous example to anyone on low wages or if you haven’t had a pay rise in ages. You can do something about it. You can challenge it and you can win by standing together with your workmates.

“The overwhelming vote for strike action of Aneurin Leisure workers forced the employer to concede a much-improved pay offer and this has been accepted by the staff."