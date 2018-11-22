RESIDENTS of a retirement complex that is at risk of closure fear that they could be left homeless if the complex is shut.

The Beeches in Cwmbran is one of three Bron Afon retirement complexes that have been up for closure for more than a year, along with Glanwern House in Pontypool and Pen-Y-Bryn in Penygarn.

Residents are desperate to save their homes and are worried about the impact of the complex closing.

Previously, Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds issued a statement offering their support for the residents, saying that they were worried about the impact of closing the complexes, especially given the anti-loneliness agenda being pursued by the Welsh Government.

Gareth Wood, a resident at the complex, said: “If everyone is moved out, where would we go?

“If they want to combat loneliness, they wouldn’t close The Beeches.

“Nick Thomas-Symonds came in to visit us after the first meeting with Bron Afon. He had a tour around the building and the gardens and said he didn’t know why the place is up for closure.”

The Beeches is seen as a community hub, and often residents of nearby complexes come to take part in the activities that are on offer, which include regular coffee mornings, bingo and film nights, as well as summer barbecues and regular concerts.

Sue Rodgers, a resident at a nearby complex, said: “They’re so welcoming, it’s a community hub for all of us. We all like to come here and socialise. We’re all friends.

“The biggest problem facing elderly people is loneliness and closing here would only make it worse.”

92-year-old Doug Pitten is the oldest resident in the complex, and has lived there for 17 years.

He said: “There’s always about a dozen or so people that don’t live here that come in from outside. It’s a really great atmosphere.

“I lost my wife two years ago. I don’t think I would have survived without the people here.”

The ward councillors for St Dials have also come out in support of the residents.

Cllr Fay Jones said: “It’s one of the best examples of a community I’ve been to in Torfaen.

“The residents here were told that they could move in here and not have to move again. They all feel safe here.

“Some of the residents are getting anxious and having panic attacks over not knowing whether they will have a home or not.”

Cllr Elizabeth Haynes added: “Residents of The Beeches were first notified of the potential for closure a year ago.

“Residents have had to live with this cloud hanging over them, with little communication from Bron Afon until recently.

“Some have lived in the scheme for a few decades so the idea of losing their home, their friends and their support network is very harsh.

“I am worried that this decision could be too much for some to bear. Could the impact be life shortening?

“It is a disgrace that an organisation that purports to be "Improving Lives, Improving Communities" is considering destroying this community. I call on the Bron Afon board to do the decent and right thing and not take people’s homes away.”

Bron Afon will be coming in to the Beeches for another meeting with residents on December 13.

Bron Afon have been contacted for comment.