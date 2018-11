A BODY has been found in a wooded area on the outskirts of Cardiff.

Police were called to the St Mellons area of the city at 7.13am this morning (Thursday, November 22).

A force spokesman said the body was found in an area of woodland near Brookfield Drive, which has now been cordoned off.

A heavy police presence is at the scene.

It is understood by Wales Online that the body is not being linked to the murder investigation into the missing Mohamed Megherbi.