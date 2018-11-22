THE RSPCA has launched an urgent search for the owner of a three-legged cat, which was found dumped in a recycling bin in Pontypool.

Charity staff were contacted when the cat was found covered with fleas and ticks on Wednesday, November 14.

A member of the public had reported finding the cat inside a recycling bin.

The cat is not microchipped – and has been in the RSPCA’s care since being collected from Pontypool.

Anyone with information that could help reunite the cat with their owner – or explain how the animal ended up dumped inside a recycling bin - has been urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Sian Burton, RSPCA animal welfare officer, said: “This poor cat was found in Pontypool, riddled with fleas and ticks, and not in a very good way at all.

“The caller states finding the cat inside a recycling bin – which is an utterly appalling place to have left a helpless animal, and we’re very eager to find out how the cat got there.

“We’re desperate for the owner to come forward, or anybody to contact us with information which could help find them. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.

“This sad story also highlights the importance of microchipping pets. If this cat had been identified with a chip, we could have contacted the owner immediately.”

If you wish to help RSPCA Cymru, you can donate online. The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations.