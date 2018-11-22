THE assembly member for Newport West joined educational and political leaders at a Welsh Assembly event yesterday evening to celebrate the positive impact of in-school nurture provision on pupils’ emotional wellbeing and resilience.

Jayne Bryant hosted the event at the Assembly and met with teachers and pupils from schools, including Pillgwenlly Primary School. Pupils told her how nurture interventions have provided them with new skills and a safe base in school, allowing their confidence and social skills.

Ms Bryant said: “Pillgwenlly School’s championing of nurture has transformed the lives of so many children. I have seen how nurturing approaches support children and help improve academic performance, improve behaviour and reduce exclusions.

"I’m so pleased that now the government’s commitment to a whole-school approach to supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing will mean that more schools and more children across Wales will benefit from a nurturing education.”

Nurtureuk, the national charity supporting nurturing interventions which organised the event, believes nurturing interventions can play a key role in delivering on the Welsh Government’s ambition to ensure mental health and wellbeing becomes central to the way schools work.

Its programme - National Nurturing Schools Programme - currently supports 23 schools and is based on the six principles of nurture, including emphasising a developmental understanding of learning, understanding behaviour and language as communication, and the importance of the classroom as a safe base in the context of transition in children’s lives.

Chief executive of Nurtureuk, Kevin Kibble, said: “A whole-school approach is crucial to improving young people’s wellbeing, allowing schools to improve educational outcomes for pupils while also supporting their long-term character development and emotional growth.

"I look forward to the growth of nurturing approaches as part of the Welsh Government’s ambition to make mental health and wellbeing central to the way schools work.”

Lynne Neagle, who is the Assembly Member for Torfaen, along with Hefin David, the AM for Caerphilly, were also in attendance.