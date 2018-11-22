A former secretary who transformed her historic family home into a thriving care home business is passing it on to the next generation.

Priscilla Llewelyn is retiring from the business she set up at Penpergwm House, near Abergavenny, and has handed over the reins to her two sons, who are planning a major expansion creating 20 new jobs.

Priscilla, 75, had a 31-year career in social care during which she co-founded the 34-bedroom Penpergwm House care home in The Bryn, Abergavenny, which was once her family home.

The business, which includes a domiciliary care company and another providing HR, legal and management expertise, employs a total of 100 people.

Priscilla, who was brought up in Cornwall and now lives in Llanvihangel Crucorney, has no plans to slow down in retirement and will be taking on a new role as a development consultant and ambassador for the business in the new year.

A London-trained secretary, Priscilla is handing over the business to her sons, Hugo and Ben Llewelyn, who have ambitious plans for expansion including the development of a number of supported living apartments in the home’s grounds.

Hugo, 47, came onboard as a director in 2010 and oversaw expansion which included the launch of the Penpergwm Care Management subsidiary business which provides HR, legal and management services to other care homes.

He also oversaw a third extension which saw the home grow from 24-beds to 34.

Ben, also a director, runs a successful wine importing business. He joined the business a year ago as the responsible individual for the domiciliary side of the business, Penpergwm House Home Care.

His wife, Georgie, 41, is business development director for Penpergwm Care Management.

Priscilla said: "I find it very sad to step down but I have to emphasise it is my choice to do it now. I’m 75 and it’s better to do it when you’re still able.

“I had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get involved in a care home and I grabbed it and thank goodness I did!”

Mario Kreft, the chairman of Care Forum Wales, said: “Penpergwm has developed an excellent reputation over the years, receiving recognition far and wide for its positive approach to care.

“Priscilla also made an invaluable contribution to the social care sector across Wales and served as a council member of Care Forum Wales for a number of years.

“She is proof anything is possible with hard work and commitment and I am delighted her legacy will continue in the safe hands of her family.”