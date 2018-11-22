SCHOOLBOYS in Monmouth have been showing off their technological skills at the third annual Computer Science Fair, organised and hosted by Monmouth School for Boys.

10-year-old Alec Scales brought an uplifting retro style to the event with a working replica of an arcade machine, containing classic games Frogger and Asteroids.

He was among more than a dozen budding exhibitors at the fair.

Lyndsay Hope, head of computing at Monmouth School for Boys, said; “The fair was another memorable occasion and combined all the computer science side of things with art, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and humanities.

“The children were able to ask questions and get inspiration from other demonstrators which will, hopefully, spark them on their road to invention.”