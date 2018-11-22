YESTERDAY, we launched our campaign for the people of Gwent to show their support for Newport County AFC ahead of the club's much-anticipated FA Cup match in Wrexham.

The Exiles will play the North Wales team at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, December 1, and the Argus is calling on the club's fans to fill the away end and show their support for Michael Flynn's men.

Back in 2013, the clubs faced off against each other in the UK's grandest footballing stadium, when they contested the Conference Play-Off final in Wembley.

County famously ran out 2-0 victors in a tense contest that day, thanks to late goals from Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor.

There'll be no Wembley meeting this season, as one of the teams will be eliminated following the December 1 match, but you can still play a part in bringing a cup final atmosphere to the tie and propelling County to glory.

This is an exciting clash, not least because it is an all-Wales cup tie but because the two clubs share some similarities.

Both clubs are owned by their respective supporters. Wrexham fans assumed full ownership of the club in December 2011 through the company Wrexham AFC.

While Newport County routinely share their home turf with the Dragons, Wrexham Football Club has also hosted a variety of sporting events, with Wales playing both rugby league and rugby union internationals there.

The Racecourse Ground is recognised as the oldest stadium in the world to still host international matches. The Welsh football team has played more international ties there than in any other stadium, the most recent being a 3-0 victory over Norway in a 2008 friendly.

Both clubs have passionate, dedicated fanbases and this will sure add extra sparkle to the cup tie on December 1.

The match is being televised live, but if you can make it to Wrexham then do it to support the team.

The match is a ticket-only fixture, meaning tickets cannot be bought on the gate on matchday.

Nearly 1,000 tickets have been allocated to Newport County for the tie.

Tickets are available from the Newport County shop in the Kingsway Centre, costing £15 for adults, £10 for under-21s and over-65s, and £3 for under-18s and over 80s.