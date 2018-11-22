A MAN who suffered injuries similar to that of a bomb victim after a firework exploded as he lit it has spoken out about his experience in the hope that others don’t have to go through the same thing.

James Eveleigh was in a coma for three days after he suffered a ‘thermal impact blast’, which is usually seen in bomb victims.

He is now speaking out about his experience ahead of the Parliamentary debate on a petition to ban the sale of fireworks to the public.

He said: “I lit the multi-shot firework and it exploded in my face as soon as I lit it.

“They were going everywhere. One rocket hit the window. My step-son was out in the garden with me when I lit it.”

Carolanne Carter, James’ partner, said: “My son, Kyle, was out there with him when he lit the fireworks. James was protecting him, making sure that he wouldn’t get hit.

“He saved my son’s life.

“James was in shock and kept blacking out. My cousin, who is a nurse, covered his face to help with the burns. He kept saying: ‘it’s burning, it’s burning’.

“His face was all bruised and swollen.”

Ms Carter’s sister, Jennifer Hurley, arrived at the house after the accident.

She said: “It was like a scene from a horror film. When I there, Kyle was standing out the front. He was hysterical and covered in blood.”

When an ambulance couldn’t get to the Maesglas property straight away, the family took Mr Eveleigh to Royal Gwent Hospital, where he was rushed in for surgery.

Mr Eveleigh’s windpipe had closed up, and he needed to breathe through a tube. While in a three-day coma, Mr Eveleigh underwent surgery three times.

Ms Carter said: “After 48 hours in the coma, doctors wouldn’t give us a percentage chance on him waking up again.

“I couldn’t leave his side the whole time he was in the coma.

“He woke up on the third day. The doctors couldn’t believe how quickly he had woken up.”

Mr Eveleigh was discharged on the Saturday, just six days after the accident.

Ms Carter explained the extent of his injuries.

She said: “The optician said he was a rare case. They don’t know how he wasn’t blind. His eyeball had been blown forward in the blast, and he had fractures along the top of his nose. He had to have stitches above his top lip.

“He wouldn’t even look at himself in the mirror for two days.

“We can’t thank the staff in the intensive care unit enough, they saved his life.”

The petition will be debated on Monday, November 26 in Parliament after gathering almost 300,000 signatures.

Mr Eveleigh said: “They should be banned. I don’t want any other families to go through what we have been through.

“You are literally selling explosives.

“We did firework displays every year. We had even had some the weekend before and it was fine.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”