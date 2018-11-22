A VIDEO made by a Welsh couple featuring some of the brightest stars of Hollywood has reached more than 1,000,000 views across social media.

‘The Hero – A West End Tribute’ was produced in Caerphilly by award-winning composers, Daniel and Laura Curtis.

The couple are no strangers to the spotlight, having had their work performed at places like the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium by a host of renowned musical theatre stars.

Famous Hollywood faces including Henry Cavill, Sir Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston, Sir David Jason and Dame Judi Dench joined performers from West End shows such as Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Les Misérables to take part in the project.

The idea behind the video was to raise funds for Help For Heroes while at the same time paying tribute to servicemen and women.

The video has been shared all over the World with Henry Cavill appealing to his fans on Instagram to support, describing the project as an “incredible tribute to service personnel around the world. It's a truly powerful piece, I hope you enjoy.”

Piers Morgan also joined in on Twitter saying “WOW. This is a truly stunning record. Feel very honoured to have been included”.

The project has raised more than £10,000 for Help For Heroes.

Check out the video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvfUuLYmM3g