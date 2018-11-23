A MAN has been acquitted of pushing one sister down a flight of stairs and punching another in the mouth at a New Year’s Eve party.

Robert Jones, aged 40, had been on trial accused of attacking revellers Carrieann Gore and Jessica Bond at his home in the early hours of January 1 this year.

He was cleared of all charges by a jury at Newport Crown Court.

The trial judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, was told how the sisters had gone to the defendant’s flat in Blaina’s High Street, along with his girlfriend Alissa Gore who is the sisters’ cousin.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said on the opening morning of the three-day trial that it was his case that the accused had deliberately pushed Carrieann Gore down the stairs, causing her a bleed on the brain.

Mr Jones has denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her.

He had also pleaded not guilty to assault by beating against Ms Bond.

Mr Jones, defended by Jeffrey Jones, had said they had all been drinking and the complainants’ injuries were caused accidentally.

The court heard how the defendant had been a guest at a New Year’s Eve get-together at another home in Blaina before he, his partner and the sisters had gone back to his flat to carry on partying.

The jury was told how Mr Jones had retired to bed and had asked the three women to keep the noise down as they continued the festivities downstairs.

The prosecution claimed that his girlfriend had then gone to bed before a confrontation developed on the landing when an allegation of domestic violence committed by the defendant arose.

The jury heard how Carrieann Gore was unconscious after she fell to the bottom of the stairs and suffered a bleed on the brain, significant bruising all over her body and head abrasions.

Mr Bennett said: “It is simply good luck she wasn’t seriously hurt. She has made a very good recovery.”

After the jury returned their not guilty verdicts, Recorder Bradley told Mr Jones he was free to leave the dock.

He was hugged by his supporters in the public gallery before he left the courtroom.