NEWPORT City Council has said their decision to withdraw from a Gwent-wide children support service is not just about cutting costs, and suggested the change could have happened even if it didn’t save money.

The council will withdraw from the Gwent-wide Sensory and Communication Support Service (SenCom)by April, 2019.

SenCom currently supports children aged 0-19 with hearing, visual and language difficulties in all five Gwent local authorities.

While the council admits the change will save them money, the exact figure is being held back until next year’s budget proposals are published on December 12.

The council does predict greater savings than the current three per cent a year SenCom is committed to delivering to all local authorities.

But James Harris, Newport City Council Strategic Director in charge of education services, said saving money was not the priority.

Rather, Mr Harris said his focus was on providing a more “joined-up” service for Newport children and their families that will be “at least of the same quality.”

“Our expectation is that we will provide at least an equivalent service for children who come under SenCom,” explained Mr Harris.

“At the core, the Newport proposition is quite straightforward. It is about an equivalent service, but we think we can save money.

“One of the benefits to parents and children will be the local connection.

“It’s about providing support for the families around the children too.

"Moving the service back within Newport’s control will inevitably join it up with other, existing Newport services.

“It will make connections between educational needs and wider family needs.

“Every service needs to evolve to improve, and it’s fair to say we would be considering making these changes anyway, regardless of the savings.

"We would at the very least be considering it.”

Mr Harris pointed out that only six complaints about the switch had been made, despite the council sending out 380 letters to affected parents.

He added that schools and head teachers in Newport were “broadly supportive” of the change.

Newport council and Mr Harris have urged any parent with concerns to get in touch with them at the earliest opportunity via the email address inclutionadmin.support@ewport.gov.uk .