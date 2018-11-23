A GAMING club are hosting their annual autumn bring and buy this weekend, in a bigger venue than usual.

Newport Gaming Club is hosting this event at Newport Market, from 9am to 5pm, this Saturday. All are welcome to bring gaming items to sell, or to pick up some bargains.

Not only is the club running the bring and buy, but they'll be running various games at the free event, including board games, RPGS, TCGs and more.

Gaming tables will be provided for those hoping to run a game.

To find out more information you can email: Ngcrod@gmail.com

Alternatively, join their public group 'Newport Gaming Club' on Facebook.