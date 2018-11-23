A NEWPORT County supporter who has represented Wales at walking football has credited the County in the Community programme with helping him overcome his depression.

Tony Brown, 54, joined the County in the Community walking football team in September 2015, and had suffered from depression for many years.

After joining the team, he found that he was improving both his physical and mental well-being.

He said: “Prior to accessing the sessions, I rarely did any form of physical activity, apart from the odd round of golf and every now and then I would ride a few miles on my bike.

“Physically I am definitely a lot fitter than I was. I am now riding my bike each day to work and back three times a week after working a 10-hour night shift which was totally beyond my achievements before I started playing walking football.

“Mentally I am now depression-free. When I first started, I was really struggling to cope, and I firmly believe the sessions played a major part in me being in a far better place.

“Being part of a team and socialising has most certainly helped my confidence grow.

“I truly believe I would not be in the place I am today without attending the County in the Community sessions. They are fun, supportive, friendly and I am immensely proud to be part of it.”

As well as giving him a chance to improve his health and well-being, the programme also led to Mr Brown representing his country.

Mr Brown, alongside his brother Dan and teammate Nick Beckett, received international call-ups to the Welsh walking football side in September 2018, where they played against England at Barry Town’s Jenner Park.

“If someone had told me both myself and my brother would represent Wales at walking football, I would never have believed them,” said Mr Brown.

As a result of his experience, Mr Brown has begun volunteering at the County in the Community We Wear the Same Shirt training sessions which take place every Thursday afternoon at Civil 3G Newport and are geared towards people who are struggling with their mental health.

He said: “The main reason is so that I can give back to people who are maybe less fortunate than me. I also wanted to support the great work that all the staff at County in the Community do in helping change people’s lives.”