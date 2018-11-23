AN intriguing link to arguably Newport’s most famous sporting triumph, when the All Blacks suffered a 0-3 defeat at Rodney Parade, has turned up in a city cobblers.

On Sunday, October 30, 1963, a New Zealand side featuring the likes of Wilson Whineray, Colin Meads and Don Clarke fell to the relatively out-of-form Black and Ambers amid the wind and driving rain of Rodney Parade.

Newport boasted only five players with international experience compared to a veritable wealth of caps held by the All Blacks side.

However, in captain Brian Price and vice-captain David Watkins they were not lacking in leadership.

A 17th minute drop goal from John ‘Dick’ Uzzell secured the only points of the game and a win which would live long in the memory.

(Picture: Newport RFC deliver the winning drop goal that sealed victory over the New Zealand All Blacks on October 30, 1963)

Uzzell’s match-winning kick was all the more impressive given that he had only recently been declared fit to play following a hamstring injury.

Now Timpson shoe repairer shop manager Kelvin Reddicliffe is scouring rugby reference books and the internet to discover more about what he believes could well be a valuable piece of memorabilia.

Mr Reddicliffe, based at Austin Friars, near Friars Walk, in Newport, said: “A copy of the original menu from the celebration dinner after Newport beat the New Zealand All Blacks in 1963 was dropped into my shop by a friend.

“What makes this one a bit special is that the back appears to have been signed by the entire All Blacks team.”

(Picture: The New Zealand players' signatures on the back of the menu. To see the full menu, click the main image at the top of the page and scroll through the gallery)

Mr Reddicliffe is now hoping that if the menu is valuable he can sell it and donate the money raised to Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care and other charities.

Sports memorabilia fan Mr Reddicliffe said: “I certainly haven’t ever seen one of these before.

“I’m hopeful that it’s quite valuable.”

(Video: Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe looks through the signed menu)

The menu was brought into the cobblers by friend and fellow motorcycle enthusiast Vic Smith, aged 62, from the St Julians area of Newport.

Handyman Mr Smith, who is a follower of the Dragons, said: “I was in Handiland in Maindee when a customer brought in a load of books which he wanted to donate to charity.

“I had a look through and chose a condensed Reader’s Digest volume.”

The former international IT consultant said: “The menu fell out when I got the book out and started reading.

“I could hardly believe my eyes.

“I took the menu down to Kelvin, as I know he knows a thing or two about memorabilia.

“I do support St David’s Hospice Care so I’d be thrilled if the menu was found to be valuable and that it could raise funds for that charity and others.”

Although they were held by Scotland 0-0 at Murrayfield , that New Zealand side would not lose another game throughout the duration of that tour.

This only serves to underline Newport’s achievement and creating that golden moment when the Black and Ambers humbled the All Blacks.

Mr Reddicliffe and Mr Smith have deciphered a few of the signatures on the menu, dated October 20, 1963, and are now researching its value.

They remain hopeful that either an Antipodean collector or rugby fan or a Newport supporter, may be interested in their find.