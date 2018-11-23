A MEDIEVAL combat enthusiast’s dreams of becoming a police officer are over after he was convicted of possessing a sword, axe and knuckleduster during a ruckus.

Alun Powell was sentenced to a community order at Newport Crown Court after he was found guilty of three counts of possessing offensive weapons after a trial.

The 31-year-old told the jury he has fought for his country in international tournaments in a modern contact sport called historical medieval battles.

It involves full contact fighting in armour with the use of offensive and defensive weapons characteristic of the Middle Ages.

Powell is a historical medieval battles devotee who had represented Wales in the equivalent of a “world cup” tournament in Denmark.

Powell, of Essex Street, Newport, had also been accused of assaulting Kamil Ahmed outside his home in March and using the weapons to make threats after a row with the complainant and his friend Shahbaz Khan.

He was acquitted of all those charges.

Powell told the court he and his father, who he lives with and who suffers from ill health, had been plagued by anti-social behaviour for the past three years.

The defendant said that on March 29, he had been told by his dad that there were cars tooting their horns and revving their engines outside his bedroom.

Powell said he had gone outside to take photographs of those responsible on his phone and capture the registration numbers of their vehicles.

He said he had also smelt cannabis being smoked outside his home.

Powell accepted he had taken an axe and a “14th Century European sword” out of the boot of his car as well as the knuckleduster from his house.

During a confrontation with Mr Ahmed and Mr Khan, it was claimed he saw a knife and a threat was made against his father.

Powell’s barrister Jenny Yeo said in mitigation: “He had applied to join the police, but he can no longer pursue that.”

She said that the defendant works in the “model making industry.”

Miss Yeo added that her client was “very remorseful” and “very protective of his father”.

Judge Christopher Vosper QC sentenced Powell to a community order and told he must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 towards prosecution costs.