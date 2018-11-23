MOTORISTS have criticised the layouts of the newly revamped Pont Ebbw, Junction 28 Tredegar Park and Bassaleg roundabouts.

The £13.7million project, which started in February 2017, aimed to reduce long delays at the roundabouts, but the new layouts have left road users branding them "totally confusing" and a "complete nightmare" to navigate.

After receiving a number of complaints, a spokesman from contractor Costain said the company is working with German giant Siemens to find a solution.