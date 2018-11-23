A CHILDMINDER behind a petition to stop illegal parking and dangerous driving outside a primary school has said she’s worried nobody will listen until it’s too late.

Donna Jones, 45, of Highfield in Blackwood, says the situation outside the gates of Blackwood Primary is becoming more dangerous by the day.

As well as speeding, Ms Jones says parents are continually ignoring yellow lines and green cones placed by the school as they try to park closer to the building to pick up their children.

Ms Jones’ petition, signed by 103 people, has prompted independent Caerphilly councillor Kevin Etheridge to set up a meeting between parents, police, governors, the headmaster and highways officers to try and find a solution.

The meeting will be held today (Friday, November 23) at 2pm in Blackwood Primary.

“It’s inconsiderate, irresponsible and dangerous drivers parking wherever they like, regardless of safety,” explained Ms Jones.

“The school have asked parents to stop, but we know it’s not really their responsibility to enforce.

“Speeding is an issue too. The other week, I saw a lolly pop lady almost hit by a speeding car while standing in the middle of the road to let children cross. No one managed to get the number plate because we were all so shocked – it grazed her coat sleeve as it drove by.

“There could be a fatality.”

Ms Jones, whose own children attended Blackwood Primary when they were younger, now regularly collects and drops off children at the school while working as a childminder.

She says there has been a small police presence at the school recently, but added that offenders were just moved on rather than ticketed.

“It’s few and far between,” said Ms Jones.

“I know they’re going to say that they [the police] haven’t got the resources. But does it take a serious accident for a better system to be put in place.

“It’s amazing nobody has died yet, and that’s what I’m worried about.

“I want measures put in place by people in authority to stop dangerous driving and parking outside the school.”