WITH just over a month until Christmas, RSPCA Newport Animal Centre are all set for their annual Christmas fete.

The fete will be this Saturday, between 11am and 3pm, at Ringland Labour Club, in Newport’s Hillfield area.

Father Christmas has taken a break from his busy schedule to meet children at his Grotto.

The day will also include face-painting, children’s games, stalls, bric-a-brac; plus a host of traditional games, including raffle, tombola, and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition.

Kathryn Logan, from RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, said: “The Christmas countdown is on, and we can’t wait to celebrate on Saturday, with our Christmas fete at Ringland Labour Club.

“There’s games, activities and more for all the family, and even the chance to meet Old Saint Nick himself.

“All funds raised support our work rehabilitating rescue animals. Approximately 100 on site are currently being supported through veterinary treatment, behavioural support and general rehabilitation.

“We can’t wait to see animal lovers from Newport and beyond join us at Saturday’s festive extravaganza.”

The centre, at any one time, cares for more than 100 animals. In 2017, staff rehomed 218 cats, 91 dogs, 43 rabbits and 48 other small animals.

Entry is free and booking in advance is not required.

You can get in touch with RSPCA Newport Animal Centre by emailing: newport@rspca.org.uk, or by phoning: 0300 123 0744.