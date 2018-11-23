THE weekend is here, with a huge art trail including more than 60 artists across 24 Newport venues taking place.

Meanwhile, here are some other great events taking place across Gwent this weekend.

This Saturday, a popular vintage fair is returning to Newport, following a successful visit in September.

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair, which features stalls, vintage tea parties and make-overs, will run from 11am to 5pm at Newport Leisure Centre.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.

Elves will gather in their finest festive gear at Llanyrafon Manor, in Cwmbran, for an elf run/walk supporting St David’s Hospice Care.

This is on Saturday, with registration at 10am, a 7km route from 11am and a 1.6km route from 11.10am.

Entry is £10 or £5 for children under 16, free for children under 3, or £25 for a family (two adults and two children).

This Sunday, Llanyrafon Manor will host a free Christmas market, from 10am to 3pm.

Chepstow’s community Christmas market will be between 11am and 4pm this Saturday.

Musical lovers can enjoy a spectacular concert, by Cwmbran Baroque Singers, at St John the Baptist Church in Newport this Saturday.

The performance, 'Gloria in Excelsis Deo' starts at 7pm and includes seasonal music from the Renaissance to Rutter supported by Brass Ensemble & Percussion.

It will include soprano soloist Anne Price Jones, conductor Alan Moore and accompanist Martyn Ridge.

Tickets are £15 or £5 for students, with light refreshments post-concert.

You can pay on the door, or phone: 029 2075 6660.

Another festive fun run is taking place on Sunday, from Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar.

Starting at 10.30am, guests can chase the Christmas pudding, for two laps around the lake, to raise awareness and funds for Hospice of the Valleys.

This is £10 for adults, £5 for children, and free for children under 3.

Anyone under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

This Sunday, an event to try and find a bone marrow match for six-year-old Marley Nicholls, who needs a live-saving operation is taking place.

It will be between 10am and 1pm, at Memorial Hall in Usk.

Are you a match? Come find out; it only takes a few minutes, as one of our reporters found out.

