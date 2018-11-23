CYCLISTS disappointed with the news that Velothon Wales will no longer be happening are being urged to sign up the annual Whitehead Tour de Gwent.

The Tour de Gwent, which is staged annually in aid of St David's Hospice Care, starts and finishes at Caerleon School and sees riders tackling routes ranging from three miles for children to 93 miles for hardened riders.

The challenge is to complete your chosen course within 10 hours and arrive back at Caerleon School in time to enjoy the BBQ, refreshments, live music, entertainment and stalls.

And by signing up now, riders will become the proud recipients of limited-edition snood.

The yellow neck warmer is available free to those who sign up for the charity bike event by the end of the month. The Whitehead Tour de Gwent takes place on April 14, 2019.

Rhys Morton, managing director of lead sponsor Whitehead, said: "The news about the velothon was a huge disappointment for those cyclists who wanted to take part but conversely, this could be a huge opportunity for us and we urge those riders who had planned to take part in Velothon Wales to consider signing up for the Tour de Gwent 2019.”

“We’re offering the snoods for the first time this year, which is our homage to Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas and his wonderful achievement in winning the Tour de France.

“The Tour de Gwent offers riders of every level the opportunity to get on their bikes and enjoy the spectacular scenic and challenging route.”

Event organiser Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The yellow snoods are proving to be a real hit with cyclists, so I’d urge anyone contemplating entering to do so quickly to avoid disappointment.”

For details of the routes and entry costs please visit tourdegwent.org or call 01633 851051.