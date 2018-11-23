A 16-YEAR-OLD has been arrested in connection with a murder following the discovery of a body on the outskirts of Cardiff yesterday.

Police cordoned off a wooded area in St Mellons after they found a body on Thursday, November 22 at 7.15am.

A 16-year-old and a 27-year-old-male have been arrested in connection with the murder.

A police spokesman said: "They are currently in custody, and officers are looking to trace other individuals who were involved in the incident. Detectives believe that the victim and individuals involved are known to each other.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones added: “This is a murder investigation and we’re urging anyone who was in the Brookfield Drive area on Thursday, November 22 from 6.30am to 7.15am who may have witnessed the incident or has further information to come forward.

"Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1800443260. Alternatively submit information via the police major incident public reporting site https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP18A71-PO1."