A TEENAGER crack cocaine and cannabis dealer has been locked up for two years.

Ahmed Hussain, aged 18, from Newport, was sentenced at the city’s crown court after pleading guilty to three charges.

He admitted possession of a controlled drug of Class A, possession of a controlled drug of Class B and obstructing a constable in execution of duty when he appeared before magistrates last month.

The offences were committed in Newport on November 2.

Hussain, of no fixed abode, was sent to a young offender institution for two years by Judge DJ Hale.

It was said it mitigation that the defendant had admitted the charges.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the crack cocaine and cannabis.