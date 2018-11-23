TICKETS to a special one-off charity concert have sold out within seconds.

An intimate gig, starring Manic Street Preachers frontman, James Dean Bradfield, is coming to Newbridge Memo next month, to raise funds for Velindre Cancer Centre.

This marks 10 years since the singer, who once worked as a barman at the venue, became a patron of Velindre, which provides services to more than 1.5 million people across South East Wales and beyond.

A spokeswoman for Newbridge Memo confirmed that the tickets, which went on sale at 10am, were snatched up online within 30 seconds.

