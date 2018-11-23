MULTIPLE fire engines were seen gathered outside a high rise in Newport.

The vehicles were spotted outside the Hillview high rise building on Gaer Road on Friday afternoon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue announced that the vehicles attended the building as part of a high rise training exercise.

Hillview was one of three high rise buildings in Newport found to have unsafe Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding.

Work to remove the Grenfell-style cladding started in September.

Earlier in the day, shoppers spotted the fire engines at Harlech retail park.

The Cardiff Road site was selected as the rendezvous point for the exercise.