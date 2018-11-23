MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is providing free weekend parking in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth in the approach to Christmas.

This will be a welcome boost for the towns’ shops, help remind people of the county’s fantastic range of independent retailers and encourage shoppers to buy locally.

Free Saturday parking will be provided in Chepstow on December 1, 8 and 15 while Abergavenny and Monmouth will offer free parking on December 8, 15 and 22.

Councillor Bryan Jones, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for the county’s car parks said: “Free weekend parking over the approach to Christmas has been such a success over the past seven years that it’s right to repeat it.

“It costs the council around £19,000 in lost revenue each year but of course our towns benefit enormously from increased custom in shops and restaurants. And it reminds people what a brilliant range of outlets we have in our towns.”

Monmouthshire’s retail outlets include many long-established family businesses and a variety of local markets offering a wide selection of goods to residents and visitors.

The council will advertise the free parking dates in its car parks and has produced posters which can be downloaded from the council’s website.