PETER Pan is flying to a venue near you this festive season.

Caerphilly’s Christmas pantomime, at Blackwood Miners’ Institute, will tell the tale of the boy who refused to grow up.

Suitable for children, and children at heart, this delightful production will star, Owen Money as Captain Hook’s silly sidekick Smee, with a cast of talented actors, singers and dancers.

For school performances, Smee will be played by Adrian Gregory.

Lose yourself in a world of fairies, pirates, and more, whilst watching out for the villainous Captain Hook and Smee.

Peter Pan will be at Blackwood Miners’ Institute from December 6, until December 30, with a variety of performances starting at 2pm, 5.30pm or 7pm.

A relaxed performance will also be taking place on December 12.

Ticket prices start from £9 and can be booked by calling: 01495 227206 or by visiting the website: blackwoodminersinstitute.com