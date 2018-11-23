LEADING Newport businessman and former Conservative councillor Gerald Davies has died aged 74.

Mr Davies was executive chairman of Kymin Financial Services, Bridge Street, Newport.

He had previously run a chain of menswear stores called Clobber and served as a Conservative councillor on Newport Borough Council both in the 1970s.

He also unsuccessfully stood as a Conservative candidate in the 1979 General Election for the Newport constituency.

Kymin is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Mr Davies founded the business in 1993 with Simon Aston, who still works for the firm. It hosted a gala dinner in October to celebrate the milestone anniversary but Mr Davies was unable to attend due to illness.

Mr Davies was a loyal supporter of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care. Kymin regularly sponsored and took part in fundraising events for the charity.

The business was the first to come on board and support the recent South Wales Argus Business Awards as a sponsor. It was named Best BID Independent Business at the inaugural awards in September.

Kymin managing director Robin Hall said: “Gerald is going to be sadly missed by the whole team here at Kymin. He was a true inspiration and I will be for ever grateful to him for putting his faith in my abilities when he employed me 13 years ago. Gerald was a true gentleman, one of a kind. He will be a tough act to follow.”

l See Tuesday’s business section for a full obituary.