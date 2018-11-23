PASSENGERS are being advised that service disruption and timetable changes in south Wales caused by damaged trains will continue throughout next week and for two-three weeks in all.

Transport for Wales is warning that ongoing issues associated with recent storms, in combination with ageing trains, have led to an unprecedented number - around a third - of its trains being out of service.

Reduced services are running across the network. Many services have been amended and priority is being given to areas of greatest need.

Continued problems resulting from damage to wheels caused by seasonal conditions means that a high number of trains are currently undergoing repair at Transport for Wales depots, where engineers are working around the clock.

"We regret these significant changes and inconvenience caused," said Transport For Wales in a statement.

"Public safety is our first priority in the current circumstances.

"A revised timetable featuring many replacement bus services is in place on certain routes throughout the rail network and customers are strongly advised to check before they travel."

Transport For Wales' customer experience director Colin Lea, said: “We are committed to delivering the best possible service for passengers and we apologise for the short notice changes to services and reduced number of trains in operation.

“Safety is out top priority and many of our trains are too damaged to run. This means we have around 20 less trains available to us than normal.

"Progress is being made and we have sent trains away to other parts of the UK for repair, plus running our depot repair equipment around the clock with staff working overtime through the night.

"This equipment, which we inherited from the previous operator, is however 33 years old and is not as effective as more modern kit.

“The scale of the situation means that we do not expect to be able to return to the normal level of service for a further two to three weeks.

"As trains are repaired they will of course be returned to use immediately. Wherever possible, we aim to provide bus alternatives to train services where the shortage of trains it most affected, and enable tickets to be used on other public transport providers and alternative train operators. We thank them for their help in this difficult situation.

“Ahead of autumn next year, we have committed to invest in additional and better trains, more modern depot repair equipment and also in technology to help when train wheels slide on the rails (a form of anti-lock braking).

"We remain resolutely focused on delivering the best possible service for passengers today, whilst planning for a better future and transformation in time.”

For more information about Transport for Wales Rail Services, contact 0330 321 1180

Transport for Wales affected routes in the Gwent area from Monday November 26:

Cardiff Central - Cheltenham Spa

06:13 Cardiff Central-Cheltenham Spa will be cancelled. Customers should travel on the 06:40 Cardiff Central-Nottingham.

07:46 Cheltenham Spa-Maesteg will start at Cardiff Central. Customers should travel on the 08:11 Cheltenham Spa-Gloucester and change for replacement road transport.

15:17 Maesteg-Cheltenham Spa will terminate at Cardiff Central. Customers should travel on the 16:25 Cardiff Central-Newport and change for replacement road transport.

17:46 Cheltenham Spa-Maesteg will start at Cardiff Central.

Wales v South Africa in Cardiff tomorrow

Throughout tomorrow there will be less capacity available than usual for a major event day and some services will run as a rail replacement bus service.

If you going to the match, travel into Cardiff as early as possible and do not wait until the last trains of the evening to return home.

For customer safety, a post-match queue system will be in place at Cardiff Central station.

Further details are available at www.tfwrail.wales/wales-v-south-africa-sat-24-nov-2018