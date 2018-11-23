COMMUNITY projects around Gwent are being encouraged to apply for funding from the region's high sheriff, Sharon Linnard.

The application period for the second round of funding opens today (November 23).

The Gwent High Sheriffs’ Community Fund (GHSCF) supports community-based initiatives which build safer communities across Gwent.

The fund supports projects which mentor and inspire young people to improve their life chances and enable them to fulfil their potential.

Mrs Linnard said: "With the support of the police and crime commissioner for Gwent, each year the fund celebrates the fantastic volunteer-led work taking place across the region, with an annual community grants day called Your Voice, Your Choice.

"Last year, at an event hosted by Caerphilly County Borough Council, the fund awarded over £73,000 to 21 groups across Gwent."

The GHSCF has benefited a wide range of community organisations. These include:

Afon Youth, which received a £5,000 grant to fund a project, The Brothers, which supports young men in Torfaen. The scheme addresses mental health issues affecting young men in today’s society and helping to build resilience and bring positive changes to their lives.

G-Expressions, a dance troupe based in Newport. They received £5,000 to deliver a one-year dance development programme based at the Riverfront theatre, giving up to 40 young people the chance to gain level one and two dance qualifications and a way into the world of work.

Dance Blast, based in Abergavenny, received a £4,900 grant, which has enabled the group to fund nine months of affordable dance activities for young disabled dancers, culminating in a public performance, to engage them and give them skills and confidence.

Abertillery Youth Club received £5,000 to put 20 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme and gain life skills and experience.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang is also supported by the GHSCF.

The next event will be held at Bridges Community Centre in Monmouth on Saturday, March 23, 2019 and the GHSCF is inviting applications from community groups and local charities from Friday, November 23.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to support a range of costs including piloting a new project, running costs for a programme of activities, or purchasing equipment and materials.

An innovation this year is the addition of a multi-year grant for a project which the GHSCF believes could benefit more from sustained funding over three years.

Any applicant that wishes to be considered for the multi-year will be given the opportunity to make a case for support in the application form.

Applications can be made by visiting the website of the Community Foundation in Wales at http://www.cfiw.org.uk/eng/grants/31-the-gwent-high-sheriffs-community-fund.

The closing date for applications is January 31, 2019.