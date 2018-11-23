THE leasehold of a popular city restaurant is up for sale.

Story Inns’ Ridgeway Bar and Kitchen, on Ridgeway Avenue, Newport, is being advertised by business estate agents Daltons Business for a leasehold price of £85,000.

The listing describes the site as ‘an immaculately presented pub and restaurant in a top-quality district’.

The building contains a lounge/bar area and a restaurant area, both spacious enough to accommodate 70 people.

There is also an extensive commercial kitchen with quality professional equipment.

Included in the lease is a car park with space for 25 vehicles, a garage and a self-contained three-bedroom home with modern private kitchen.

Since opening in 2013, The Ridgeway has been featured in the Observer Food Awards, Alastair Sawday’s Pubs and Inns Guide and the AA Pub Guide.

Last year, owner David Pell saw the establishment’s parent company Story Inns Limited shortlisted for the 2017 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year award category.