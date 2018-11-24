Having a glass of wine with dinner or a pint down the pub is one thing, but when does it become a problem? A new study to coincide with Alcohol Awareness Week has found one in five adults in Wales are drinking more than is healthy. IAN CRAIG found out more.

THE dangers of drinking too much are well-documented. And this week's Alcohol Awareness Week aims to raise the profile of the damage excessive alcohol use can cause.

A study released this week showed the number of alcohol-related deaths in Wales was up 7.1 per cent in 2017, at 540.

As a well as the increased risk of being involved in an accident that can come with drinking too much, excess drinking can increase the risk of long-term diseases including cancer, strokes, heart disease, liver disease and brain damage - some of which can take years to develop.

But what is being done about it?

The Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service, or GDAS, is one of a number of projects across Wales providing help and support to people struggling with substance problems.

Service manager for Newport and Caerphilly Lorinder Oliver said the organisation offers a range of services, and helps both people struggling with alcohol and drug use themselves, as well as people affected by it, such as their families.

"Alcohol has always been the most prominent issue we deal with because it's a legal substance - you can buy it in shops and supermarkets, and a lot of people, when they start drinking, don't quite understand the risks," she said.

"We are seeing more older people who come to us with help. Alcohol is remetabolised into your muscles and when you're young you have more muscle. But when you get older your body will struggle to remetabolised alcohol in the same way.

"People might have been drinking a certain amount when they were 20 or 30 and didn't see any effect, but as they get older it is affecting their body more. And there's more risk association with taking other medications, as well as slips and falls, as you get older."

She added the overall number of people using services offered by GDAS had increased steadily since it was founded four years ago.

"I think people may feel more open to come forward with problems," she said.

"It's a bit more the norm these days for people to say 'my mental health isn't good'.

"And people now are more into fitness and concerned with their health. Alcohol contains a lot of calories and has a high sugar content, so more people might be keen to cut down."

For its part, the Welsh Government is in the process of introducing a minimum unit price for alcohol. The new rules will mean it will become illegal to sell alcoholic drinks cheaper than a set price per unit of alcohol contained - provisionally set at 50p.

The new regulations are primarily intended to target cheap, high-strength drinks such as 'white ciders', which are often used by problem drinkers.

For example, a two-litre bottle of 7.5 per cent white cider containing 15 units of alcohol - typically available for only a few pounds in off-licences - would have to be sold for at least £7.50.

It is hoped the new rules will be introduced next summer.

Similar rules were introduced in Scotland in May, but the Scottish Government has said it is too early to say how effective they have been.

And some have warned the plan must not be seen as "a silver bullet" in tackling problem drinking, with rehabilitation services

A consultation into the plans is currently open.

The Welsh Government's health secretary Vaughan Gething said: “Alcohol misuse is a major public health issue that affects the well-being of individuals, families and communities.

"In 2017 there were 540 alcohol-related deaths in Wales.

"These deaths will have been devastating to the families and friends of the individuals concerned, but many of these deaths could have been prevented.

“We are firmly committed to tackling the availability of cheap, strong alcohol through the introduction of a minimum unit price for alcohol.

But it’s not just heavy drinkers who are affected. Moderate drinkers are also impacting their health and their life expectancy by drinking too many units a week.

“I’m determined to ensure the action we take saves even more lives – but as a society, we must have a much healthier relationship with alcohol. Alcohol Awareness Week is the perfect time for people to stop and think before they take that drink.”

Efforts to cut the harm caused by alcohol have met with some success, with the number of people admitted to hospital down 8.8 per cent over the past five years.

And the number of those aged younger than 25 has fallen even more dramatically, dropping by 25.5 per cent.

Newport East AM John Griffiths has also backed the Alcohol Awareness Week campaign.

He said: "It is important that we highlight the public health impacts that alcohol can have on individuals, families, and societies through increased pressures on services such as the NHS.

"Alcohol Awareness Week is a good chance to drive a conversation about alcohol and signpost those who need help the most.

"The Welsh Government have set up a dedicated helpline - Dan 24/7 which is a free and bilingual telephone helpline providing a point of contact for anyone in Wales wanting further information or help relating to alcohol.”

Between April 2017 and March 2018 there were 5,151 calls to Dan 24/7, up 26 per cent on the year before. Traffic to the website increased by 92 per cent over the same timeframe.

For more information on Dan 24/7 visit dan247.org.uk or call 0808 808 2234.

Take part in the consultation into the minimum pricing proposal, which will run until Friday, December 21, at https://beta.gov.wales/setting-minimum-unit-price-alcohol

For more information on GDAS call 0333 999 3577 or visit gdas.wales

Advice and support is also available from Alcohol Concern Cymru via drinkwisewales.org.uk