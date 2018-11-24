A TEAM of architects has been appointed to help rebuild a Grade II listed church devastated by fire in June.

The Bethel Community Church was almost completely destroyed on Friday, June 15, when a fire spread from the derelict Zanzibar nightclub next door.

Dozens of firefighters fought to save the 140-year-old church on Stow Hill, Newport, and the city banded together in support of the congregation.

Hundreds turned up to two open air services, while churches all over the city offered the congregation a temporary home.

Readers also shared their memories and pictures of the much loved church.

READ MORE: Church finds temporary home after fire

Just days after the blaze, Church leader Pastor Andrew Cleverly spoke of his determination to rebuild the much-loved church.

It's hoped the exterior facade and tower may be saved, although images and drone footage of the interior shows extensive damage.

Now Pastor Cleverley's dream is closer to becoming a reality, with architects chosen to take on the building project.

The design team, led by architects Caroe & Partners, is made up of a local team of historic building specialists who hope to restore the church's exterior to its former glory.

READ MORE: Done footage shows the ruins of Bethel Community Church

"It will take time and be a long journey to do justice to the historic church building, but we believe that these are firm steps towards it and these are exciting times for us all," said Pastor Cleverly.

"The next stage includes seeing how the fire damaged shell of the church can be revised and making the site ready for repair to commence.

"We thank the community for their heart-warming support and generosity in arranging events for us and helping us to continue our work in the city and enabling us to make our other building ‘The Gap Centre’ fit for purpose now that all our work is based there.

"We are very grateful to Havelock Presbyterian Church, for sharing their church building with us, so that we can continue to worship on a Sunday.

"We would like to thank Ansvar, our insurers, who have been very helpful to us during this difficult and upsetting time.

"We know that we will travel a long road before our church building is repaired and restored.

"Very many decisions will need to be taken but this is an exciting process and gives us a wonderful opportunity to shape how we use our new church building in the future."

Caroe & Partners have a good pedigree in listed building restorations, especially church design. Among their successful projects is the medieval priory at Ewenny, near Bridgend.