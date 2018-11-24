EARLIER this week we reported the surprise news there will be no Velothon Wales in 2019 - and the event might be cancelled for good.

More than 8,000 riders took part in the annual event this year, with roads closed in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Cardiff.

But the organisers have said they have failed to find a way of making the event a financial success.

The news was met with equal parts dismay and celebration on the Argus website.

Here's what you said.

What a shame, it was a really good day out in Newport earlier in the year!!

stow hill

Yipeeee! Great news!

Mal Function

Absolutely gutted. I've done this event for the last two years. It was well organised.

Knoby

This was always controversial amongst those residents who's movements were restricted and sticking with the same course affecting the same people was a serious error.

All the organisers were interested in was making cash.

To those on here who deliberately provoked the objectors, now who's having the last laugh?

Sid Bonkers

Hopefully this will be the first of many events that close roads and inconvenience people to be cancelled. How about getting rid of these pesky marathons and 10k runs next?

westsi1983

And let's cancel Christmas, people having fun, and anyone caught smiling or enjoying themselves will be stoned.

What a miserable bunch of self centred, self absorbed, Brexit-voting old pensioners. Joyless, and determined to stop anyone else enjoying themselves.

rashpal Ahmed

I thought this was a great event, yet again people are happy to whinge about a great sporting event that raises hundreds of thousands for various charities.

One day a year for a few hours roads are closed, the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and the Tour of Yorkshire all manage.

It brought people out in droves to cheer the cyclists on, I loved the community spirit in our little village. Such a shame it hasn't got the financial backing to continue.

bionicnan8

It WAS a good event.

The problem was that it brought in a lot of money to one city only and closed major roads throughout the whole of south east Wales.

Those areas saw no benefit from the race, just inconveniences and lost trade for their shops.

The organisers did try and iron out these problems to lessen them but there was only so much lessening they could do.

The minor race moved its base to Usk so some sales happened there but all Newport, Caerphilly and several other towns saw were closures for hours and cyclists... for a few minutes.

Welsh Halfwit

I wonder what the keyboard warriors "imprisoned" in their homes will have to moan about now!!

Cwmbranistan

Should have listened to my advice years ago, if you boys and girls want to ride bikes, ride around in circles in the Velodrome, no inconvenience to anyone then.

Glad it's gone!

Advantage4

Bye bye. Won't be missed.

bordertess

Great news for the people who couldn't leave their houses, for a crazy amount of time...

Farrow FatBelly

Thank Christ!

Best news in ages.

BRILLIANT.

Now these Lycra-clad social warriors can take their outdated Victorian fancy children's toys elsewhere and cause traffic chaos. Selfish snowflakes.

TheTruthSayer

I thought this was supposed to be extra, extra brilliant and in previous years had injected at least £14,558 billion pounds plus into the local economy.

And that's just the small change dropped by wobbling cyclists coming through Caerleon past the Hanbury.

KarloMarko

One area benefitting financially and it didn't spread around. Very much like the much lauded Ryder Cup in 2010.

It was Cardiff accommodation that got the money and because the spectators were bussed from the train station to the Celtic Manor and back - no local business gained.

Any visitors to Newport were accidental.

Even the on-site concession stands were brought in from all over the country.

Nil Illegitimi Carborundum

I just feel sorry for the people who worked hard to make this successful, for the people whose businesses have lost out, and for the people who still have ambition to make Newport a great place to live.

DeeGee321

Glad to see the back of it. It should never have been permitted in the first instance.

All this rubbish about what it would bring to Wales never did ring true.

Even less of a 'legacy' than the 2010 Ryder Cup.

bobbajob