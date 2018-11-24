A UNIQUE sports tournament is coming to Newport for the first time.

Five regions will compete in Wales’ first National Exercise Referral Scheme (NERS) Walking Football Tournament, at Newport Live’s Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales on November 28.

Walking football is a non-contact sport that outlaws running, and one of the newer activities offered by Aneurin Health University Health Board in partnership with Newport Live.

Newport is entering two teams into the tournament, each including NERS clients and Newport Live members, coached by former professional footballer, Kayleigh Greening. Other teams will be competing from Torfaen, Maesteg, Cardiff & the Vale and Bridgend.

Health, Fitness and Well-Being Manager at Newport Live, Bryony Gurmin, said: "NERS helps so many people across Wales in managing their - often complex - conditions, as well as offering education in becoming healthier and happier through physical activity and social interaction.

"Walking Football has been fantastic for so many Newport people who are learning it’s never too late to find their fit!"

If you feel that you would benefit from the NERS scheme, are 16 and over and are suitable to join, you can speak to your GP, practice nurse or health professional, who can complete a referral form and provide you with a copy.

You will then be contacted by a member of the Newport Exercise Referral Team to arrange a consultation where they will explain the scheme in detail.

During the consultation the Exercise Professional will find out a bit more about your health history and help select a programme of exercise that is suitable for you.

To find out more, visit: newportlive.co.uk