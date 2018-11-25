Newport pupils are the most active in the country according to a nationwide survey.

Pupils participate in sport three or more times a week, 10 per cent more often than the national average of 48 per cent

The figures, which form part of a survey of more than 118,000 Welsh school children, show a significant increase in sports participation across primary and secondary school settings in Newport.

A spokesperson for Newport Live, which co-ran the survey, said: This highlights the hard work, support, and on-going opportunities being created to engage more children and young people in sport.”

Getting children engaged with sport is something which is high on the agenda at St Julian’s Primary School.

Year 6 teacher Mr Jonathan Jones knows PE isn’t simply about the physical side of things.

Walking them through their circuit training before the lesson begins, he outlines how variety is often the key. The children will be undertaking a plethora of gym activities, accompanied by music of their choice.

Peppering the workout with pop quiz-style questions such as “what happens to our heart rate while we exercise?” and asking the children to convert the weight of the dumbbells from kilograms into grams, Mr Jones makes sure his students’ brains get a run-out too.

It is clear that having the children understand why they are exercising is as important as the exercise itself.

However, it’s not just the staff who are behind the success of sport in the city.

St Julian’s’ Wellbeing Warriors is a programme set up by the school in which pupils encourage each other to get active and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

“I like sport because it keeps you fit, and you can also make new friends through it”, said Year 6’s Mischa Parry.

Through assemblies, parental engagement sessions and rewarding fellow students for bringing healthy lunches to school, the Warriors aim is to inspire their peers to live well, both physically and mentally.

Sarah Powell, chief executive of Sport Wales, said: “Whether it’s introducing less traditional sports into the curriculum or working with teachers to provide them with the tools to deliver a more engaging sporting offer, these are the things that will keep people coming back.”

Initiatives such as Mr Jones’ live workout sessions, visits to climbing walls and the Newport Primary School Football League reach out to as many students as possible to show them that sport is something which doesn’t have to be confined to P.E. lessons.

A little competition is certainly not a bad thing, and the recent success of the St Julian’s Years 5&6 football team in the Newport Primary School League certainly attests to that.