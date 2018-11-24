A BAND that fully formed in 2016 and has been shaping the UK folk music scene since has a gig lined up soon.

The Trials of Cato, described by BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times" are coming to Newport.

The band, originally from North Wales and Yorkshire, spent a year in Lebanon where they boiled down the he roots of their sound into a hybrid of traditional influences that intrigued Lebanese audiences.

Now, they’ve taken their diverse music throughout the UK, and will take the stage for Lyceum Folk Club, at Constitutional Club, on Malpas Road, on December 6.

Guests are welcome to this concert, with the doors opening at 8pm, and the music starting at 8.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and available on the door, or by phoning Ruth Smith on: 07966 754 366.

You cannot book online, but you can read about this gig at: www.folkandhoney.co.uk/all-our-uk-gigs/crindau-constitutional-club-v1533/