WALES biggest and ski and snowboard centre, tucked away in Pontypool, is a hidden gem that is in the process of being rediscovered by a whole new generation of snow sport lovers.

Riding high on the wave of an explosion of interest in winter sports, Pontypool Ski Centre is combining decades of experience with a fresh outlook, and new manager Ray Morgan is looking to smash the perception that skiing and snowboarding are elite sports.

Mr Morgan took over the reins of the ski centre in September, but has worked for Torfaen Leisure trust as a fitness instructor and sports coach for two years.

“I’m a keen skier and snowboarder myself, so it was just an amazing opportunity for me,” he explained.

One thing Mr Morgan comes back to time and time again throughout the interview was the quality of the team of instructors at his disposal.

Despite some changes, he explained, they made sure they kept that team as intact as they could.

“We’ve got a brilliant team here and didn’t want to change that,” said Mr Morgan.

“We’ve got some really experienced instructors who have skied and taught people all over the world. Some of them have been teaching for over 30 years, so we’re talking about a lot of experience.”

I asked Mr Morgan what changes had been made since he took over.

“We’ve made big improvements to the timetable so it’s a better learning experience. Lessons are now more specific to people’s skills sets. Instructors will teach people to their abilities and levels rather than give general classes.

“We’ve looked at putting more ski schools on Saturday morning and Sunday mornings. It’s great for kids because before they go off skiing on family holidays or with schools they can learn the basics with us and spend less time on the nursery slopes.

“Another thing we’re concentrating on is attracting different population groups.

“We’re going to start working with Ski Smiles so we can bring people with disabilities onto the slopes to learn and enjoy. That will be up and running sometime after Christmas, but definitely during this season.

“Unfortunately, skiing is perceived as being an elite sport, but it’s actually quite a cheap hobby.

“It’s £10 for a lesson, so people can pay more to go to the cinema. It’s a challenging activity, but the focus is always on fun.

“We’re finding that lots of families are taking it up, because it’s something they can all do together. Parents come and get inspired by watching their children, then end up joining in. That’s definitely something we’re trying to encourage. It’s a good family day out.

“This year we’ve added refreshments to the centre. So when people want to warm up they can have a hot chocolate, and any parents who are just watching can do that in comfort through the windows. We’ve made it as family friendly as possible.

“There’s something for all different age levels. We have children as young as three on the slopes – that’s the age lessons start from. And we go all the way through to recreational skiers.”

As well as lessons, the slopes are kept busy by two snow sports clubs. Pontypool Ski Racing, who are one of the most established clubs in Wales, and newly formed Pontypool Ski Racing, who focus more on competitive skiing.

“I can’t speak highly enough of either club,” said Mr Morgan.

“A lot of our instructors work with both clubs too, so it’s an ideal partnership.

“It’s amazing how many adults we get here actually, it’s definitely not just for children. For example, Friday night is usually full of adults for some reason – it’s just worked out that way. But we have groups and lessons for all ages.

“Private lessons are available too. I think our oldest learners are in their 50s and 60s.

“You don’t need any of your own equipment to start, we’ve got what you need here and it’s included in the price.

“We’re always investing in new equipment and work hard to make sure it’s all up to standard.”

Built in 1975, the slope has been keeping skiers and snowboarders entertained for decades. But what keeps people coming back?

“I think it’s two things,” explained Mr Morgan.

“First, the slope in itself is very unique. It’s the biggest and oldest in Wales. But the terrain and gradient on it is more like what you would get on a real mountain.

“It’s got enough of a challenge for most abilities.

“And secondly it’s got to be the staff again. The instructors really are second to none. They’re just brilliant. For example, the passion shown by our two supervisors Chester and Gareth is inspiring. It reflects onto the other staff too. The all really go above and beyond for the learners, and the experience level here is very impressive.”

But what about the future? For Mr Morgan, his focus is on developing a learning and development pathway, to keep skiers coming back and give the sport a local future.

“My drive is to take a three-year-old that has started out and watching them through their lessons through to becoming ski racers or perhaps just somebody who enjoy skiing regularly, or even an instructor,” said Mr Morgan.

“That’s what I really want to develop here, in a similar way to what exists for swimmers, for example.

“Rather than people coming and just having a few lessons, going on holiday and never coming back, we want to get them into the clubs if they enjoy it, and keep them skiing or snowboarding.

“We’re also training instructors here. We have two teenager from the local area who we’ve trained recently and we are looking at as instructors of the future.

“It’s an investment not only in our future as a centre, but in the future of the sport.”

Pontypool Ski Centre boasts a 230 metre main slope, a novice/beginners area, a Poma ski lift, sprinkler system and mogul run.

It’s open from 4pm on Monday, Tuesdays and Fridays, 4.30pm on Wednesdays and 9.30am on the weekends.

Be sure to visit the Torfaen Leisure Trust website at http://www.torfaenleisuretrust.co.uk/en/ski for more information and to book private lessons.