LEADER of Newport City Council Cllr Debbie Wilcox has announced she will not stand as Labour's candidate to replace Newport West MP Paul Flynn.

Last month the Argus revealed Mr Flynn, who was first elected in 1987, was planning to step down "at the earliest possible opportunity” due to poor health.

Since then, speculation has been rampant around who will stand to replace him, with Cllr Debbie Wilcox, who has led Newport City Council since May 2016, hotly tipped as a possible Labour candidate.

But now Cllr Wilcox, who is also the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, has announced she will not put herself forward for the role in a future General Election or by-election.

Writing on Twitter, Cllr Wilcox posted a picture of herself with Mr Flynn and former Newport West AM Dame Rosemary Butler with the message: "Applications are open to become the candidate for Newport West to replace our legendary comrade Paul Flynn MP after decades of superb service to ⁦@WelshLabour⁩. I’ve had many messages this evening so it’s easier to tweet that I will NOT be seeking selection - pob lwc (good luck) all!"

But she has not ruled herself out of running in the future, saying in a later Tweet: "This is not the moment but there will be other opportunities in the future I’m sure - I’ve got a lot to give."

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds applauded Cllr Wilcox, saying in a Tweet: "You would have been a great candidate @LeaderNewport but respect your decision and wish you all the very best in continuing your excellent work in local government!"

But others said they were disappointed by the announcement, with Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney AM Dawn Bowden calling it "a shame".

She said: "It would be good to see a strong woman stake her claim for this selection in which I would have thought you would be a front runner."

And Abersychan ward member on Torfaen County Borough Council Cllr Giles Davies urged Cllr Wilcox to reconsider, saying: "You should throw your name in the hat. Can’t think of a more suitable and strong candidate!"

He added: "You might regret the decision you’ve made in the future. Wales need strong voices and more female MPs. Newport West needs a strong candidate who has a proven track record."

Replying, Cllr Wilcox said it was "not a decision I’ve taken lightly".

She added: "I’ll now look to support a strong candidate to defend Newport West at the next General Election which can’t come soon enough!"

Last month Mr Flynn, who is 83, said his rheumatoid arthritis - which he has suffered with from a young age - had escalated to the point it had become extremely difficult to do his job fully, and he had decided to stand down to make way for someone who would be able to fully carry out the duties of an MP.

He has said he will stand aside if a General Election is held in the near future, but will consider calling a by-election if this doesn't happen.

The Green Party is so far the only one to officially announce its candidate, with deputy leader Amelia Womack - who is from Newport - selected to fight the constituency in a future election.