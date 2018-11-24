THE festive season got underway in style today as almost 200 people took part in a fun Christmas-themed fundraising event for a Newport hospice.

Around 180 people - from the old, but still sprightly, to the very young indeed - gathered at Llanyrafon Manor in Cwmbran on Saturday for the Festive Elf Run organised by St David's Hospice Care.

Participants had the option of taking part in a 7km or 1.6km route - but it wasn't a race, with the focus on having fun in fancy dress, not on finishing first.

Newport's DW Sports and Fitness led participants in a warm up while DJ Daryl Barnby kept everyone upbeat with music and banter and the newly-formed Henllys Pipes and Drums provided musical accompaniment.

Elsa and Anna from Frozen were also on hand while the Grinch was also seen prowling the Manor's grounds - thankfully his attempts to ruin Christmas were unsuccessful.



Director of fundraising Kris Broome was on hand marshalling and said: "From our point of view this is the start of the Christmas season.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to our sponsor, Western Power Distribution, and thank you to the manor and all the volunteers.

"All the funds raised from sponsorship will go to the hospice. We are having to raise £8 million a year to provide services for people who have cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And 80 per cent of our funding comes from fundraising.

"People know we're a good cause."

Events fundraiser Franca Nigro said the number of people taking part was up slightly on last year.

"We've had a lot of people register on the day," she said.

"It's been really good - it's been a great atmosphere.

"We've had a lot of support from the community."

Warm-up at the Cwmbran Elf Run

Henllys Pipes and Drums playing at the Cwmbran Elf Run

Participants were also awarded with a medal and cookies courtesy of Cwmbran's Burtons Biscuits.

For more information on St David's Hospice Care call 01633 851051 or visit stdavidshospicecare.org