THE family of a father-of-one who was found dead in St Mellons on Thursday have appealed for information to help police investigate his murder.

The body of Anthony Winter, 32, of Pentwyn, Cardiff, was found in woodland near Brookfield Drive just before 7.15am on November 22.

Five people – a 16-year-old boy, two men aged 19 and 27, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of his murder and are currently in police custody.

In a statement Mr Winter’s family said: “On Thursday morning we lost our brother and his beautiful two-year-old daughter lost her father. Anthony adored his little girl.

“Anthony may not have been perfect, but he was our kind of perfect.

“All his family are devastated at his death, especially in these circumstances. He was violently assaulted and left to die alone. He did not deserve to die that way.

“Whether you were getting your children ready for school, preparing for work, enjoying a cuppa or out walking your dog, you might have seen or heard something and thought nothing of it at the time.

“Anthony will never have the chance to do any of those things, so if you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant you think it is, please come forward and help the police.

“We need justice for his daughter so that our brother can rest in peace.”

South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Richard Jones, said: “Five people are now in custody in connection with the murder of Anthony Winter, and I would like to reassure his family and the wider public that we are committed to tracing and bringing to justice all those involved in taking this young father’s life.

“We are not currently looking for any other suspects, however, I would like to again reiterate the importance of our public appeal – anybody who thinks they may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contract us immediately.”

Information can be submitted to South Wales Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1800443260.

Information can also be reported via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP18A71-PO1