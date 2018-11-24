WHEN it comes to sides of meat, steaks, sausages, burgers, you can’t beat fresh cuts prepared by a butcher who knows what they’re doing.

That’s why A.D. Turner and Son - which has been a fixture in Newport Market since 1961 - has survived for so long.

The company was founded by Tony Turner - who still works there today alongside his son Mike.

Tony, now 79, said his father Don already ran his own butcher’s in the market, which at the time had 22 separate butcher’s stalls.

Don was well known as the only local butcher who was able to stay in Newport during World War Two, as he was a retained firefighter, so was needed on the Home Front.

“When I started off it was a tiny little shop,” said Tony.

“The lady I bought it from had had arthritis and it hadn’t been open for about three months, so no one knew I was here and I had to build the trade back up again.

“Now we’re the best butcher’s in the market - because we’re the only one!”

Mike said he had been helping box up meat at his dad’s stall since he was 12, and came to work for his dad full-time when he was 23.

Mike’s brother Patrick also ran the company, but died in February last year aged 53. Described as “a friend to everyone”, more than 1,000 people packed into St Mary’s RC Church in Stow Hill for his funeral.

Today the company runs as a four-man operation, with James ‘Stretch’ Thomas and Gavin ‘Barto’ Edwards, filling out the team.

Mike, now 49, he said their biggest seller is probably their sausages. Turner’s offers around 50 different varieties of sausage, with 12 different types on offer at any one time.

“People trust our sausages because we make them ourselves,” he said

“They know they’re not full of gristle and it’s in the traditional casing. And we use local ingredients - Stretch buys leeks from the veg stall round the corner.”

And he said growing in popularity was meat prepared in sauces and marinade, which are simple to cook at home without any extra preparation.

“We are still keeping the traditional values,” he said.

“But what I would like people to realise is a butcher is for life, not just for Christmas. When there’s big events like the food festival or something on the upstairs of the market we get so many customers, and we get so many compliments on the quality of the meat - but we’d like to see them all year round. And we are the only butcher in here so we must be doing something right.”