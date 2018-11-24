AN EXCITING artistic project celebrating the creativity of the people of Newport has taken over the city.

Art on the Hill, now in its second year, features a range of performances, activities, installations and exhibitions throughout the city.

The Newport Corporation Baths, which closed in 1984, were brought back to life with a sound installation and exhibition at The Gap Centre in Stow Hill.

The exhibition featured youngsters from St Woolos Primary School making sounds and noises as well as memories collected from Facebook.

Operasonic creative director Rhian Hutchings and composer Kirsten Evans performed live during the afternoon.

Ms Hutchings said: "Everyone on Facebook went bananas. It struck a chord, which was nice.

"I had swimming lessons at Stow Hill Baths and remember how cold it was. When St Woolos pupils helped with the sound installation it was a crazy afternoon, with them teaching us different strokes on the floor."

Rhian Hutchings and Kirsten Evans performing

Meanwhile artists Billy Windsor and Anthony Smith, also known as Consumersmith, and the Fugly Arts Society collaborated in a live mural painting outside El Siecos in the High Street.

Speaking earlier this afternoon Mr Windsor said: "It's been good, but really cold.

"It's a last minute rush now, waiting for layers to dry to add more. Once it's done it will displayed outside El Siecos, or someone can buy it. I'd describe the art as arranged chaos."

And Consumersmith said: "I'd describe it as stencil pop art on an abstract background.

"The reason I call myself Consumersmith is because society has made us consumers and creativity is our only escape. If we're going to consume anything it should be art."

Live mural painting at Art on the Hill

Other highlights included a visual art showcase at Rogue Fox Coffee House in Clytha Park Road and a performance by musician Katie Batchelor.

Katie Batchelor performing at Art on the Hill

This year Gary-Martin Rolinson, who studied radio at the University of South Wales, is making a podcast commemorating the event.

He said: "This podcast will be a way to continue the legacy of Art on the Hill.

"It's a chance to catch up with owners of independent local businesses, local artists and find out what the public thinks of the art trail. I'm covering lots of events which I'll make into a 15 minute podcast. It will include audio and interviewers and help maintain the events momentum."

Highlights of tomorrow include an Artsy Crafty car boot sale at the Riverfront Theatre from 10am until 3pm, as well as a display of photomarathon entries.

For more information and a full programme of events visit facebook.com/AOTH.NP20