CHRISTMAS is well and truly under way in Pontypool after one of the town's most popular annual events.

The town was packed for the Christmas Cavalcade organised by Pontypool Community Council today, Saturday, with a fun day of festive events culminating in a parade led by none other than Father Christmas himself.

St Nick and Mrs Claus, along with their helpers Lisa Banot, eight - who won last year's Christmas colouring competition and also got to help turn on the Christmas lights - and Amy Hill, 14, travelled through the town in a horse-drawn carriage, which featured in the TV programme Poldark.

The parade, which included youngsters from the town and characters including Micky and Minnie Mouse, ended in the town centre, where community council chairman Cllr Matt Ford turned on the Christmas lights.

Cllr Ford said: "What a fantastic day we've had. I know the weather's not been good, but in true Pontypool spirit everyone's come out.

"This is the 28th year we've done this, and there's many more years yet to come."

The day also included dance displays, musical performances, face painting, magic shows and Santa's Grotto.