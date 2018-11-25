A CHILDREN’S novel about an albino hedgehog has earned praise from celebrities, ahead of its launch.

The book, Northwind, is written by Welsh journalist, Bob Rogers and illustrated by Rebecca Paul, from Blaina.

It has been hailed as ‘beautiful’ by chief executive of the 11,000-strong British Hedgehog Preservation Society, whose supporters include former MP Ann Widdecombe, BBC presenter Ben Fogle, and Queen guitarist Brian May.

Further praise has come from singer, Sandi Thom, who described the book as ‘enchanting’ and from book club, Cardiff Read, whose reviewer said the story was ‘unforgettable.’

Mr Rogers said: “I am delighted with the reception the book has had prior to launch. It is the result of a lot of hard work, but it has really been a labour of love and I hope people love him as much as we do.

“Our native species are under siege like never before; perhaps Northwind will inspire another generation to do what they can to make a difference.”

The story is about a quartet of hedgehogs whose mother goes hunting and never returns. Northwind is disadvantaged, due to his colouring, and it’s only with the help of some very special friends – and an encounter with the strangest creature of all, that he manages to make it to adulthood.

It is Mr Rogers’ first children’s novel, who has written BBC sitcoms and was a winner at the 2015 London Playmakers Awards.

Northwind will be published on November 26 and will be available in bookshops, or by contacting: sales@humblebumblebooks.com