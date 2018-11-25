A WOMAN has been left with a fractured cheek and suspected broken wrist after being assaulted during a burglary in Bargoed.

Gwent Police said the incident occurred at 12.20am on Friday in Vale View, Bargoed.

The woman - the owner of the property - found an unknown man in her hallway. The man assaulted the victim before running off around the back of the property towards Gilfach.

The elderly victim was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist and fractured cheek. Two of her teeth were also knocked out along with her suffering from other swelling and bruising.

Officers say she has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering with relatives.

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in custody.

Gwent Police is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information that could help inquiries is requested to call 101 quoting log 5 23/11/18.