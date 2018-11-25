A LAME duck and domesticated goose have been found by the RSPCA injured at a pond in Tredegar.

Officers from the charity were responding to calls about the injured goose at Cefn Golau ponds, when they found the duck at the same location. Both are lame suggesting they have sore legs.

The charity say they believe the domesticated goose may have been dumped by an owner due to the injuries.

The birds are now being looked after in the care of the RSPCA, ahead of a period of rehabilitation.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Sian Burton said: "We received calls about an injured goose in Tredegar, and attended Cefn Golau ponds to also find a lame duck with similar injuries too.

"The goose is domesticated - and we're concerned the poor bird may have been dumped due to injuries.

“Fortunately, both the goose and duck have been collected by the RSPCA and are in our care ahead of a spell in rehabilitation.”

Anyone with information about where these birds may have come from is urged to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.